Honda Elevate, City, And Amaze Get Discount Of Up To Rs 1.36 Lakh In Dec 2025

Honda Cars India is extending year-end discounts and benefits across its entire product range this December. The offers are available until the end of the month and include a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, corporate benefits, and extended warranty offers.

Honda Elevate

Buyers of the top-spec Honda Elevate ZX variant can avail benefits worth up to Rs 1.36 lakh on both manual and automatic versions. The offer includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,000. Additional advantages include loyalty and corporate/self-employed benefits, complimentary LED ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and a Rs 19,000 discount on the 7-year extended warranty.

The entry-level SV trim comes with total benefits of up to Rs 38,000, along with scrappage benefits valued at a minimum of Rs 20,000 (or the exchange bonus plus Rs 5,000, whichever is higher). The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City

The Honda City's SV, V, and VX automatic variants are being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 1.22 lakh. These include combined cash and exchange discounts of Rs 80,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000, corporate benefits up to Rs 10,000, and a discounted 7-year extended warranty worth Rs 28,700.

The City Hybrid also comes with the same extended warranty plan at a concessional rate with Rs 17,000 off. The Honda City lineup is priced between Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 19.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze

Buyers of the third-generation Amaze ZX MT variant can claim discounts totaling up to Rs 81,000, which includes cash and exchange bonuses worth Rs 30,000 each. Other variants, such as the V MT/CVT and ZX CVT, are available with benefits of up to Rs 28,000. Additionally, scrappage benefits of at least Rs 20,000 are being offered on all variants. The third-gen Amaze is priced between Rs 7.40 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-generation Amaze S trim (manual and automatic) is listed with benefits worth up to Rs 89,000. This includes a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 35,000 exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 loyalty reward, corporate benefits of up to Rs 10,000, and a Rs 15,000 rebate on the 7-year extended warranty. Prices for this model range from Rs 6.97 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom).