Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched At Rs 15.29 Lakh: Details

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced the Elevate ADV Edition, a new flagship grade in the line-up of their popular SUV, Honda Elevate. The Honda Elevate ADV Edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand claims that the ADV Edition is made for young consumers with active and dynamic lifestyles.

The Elevate ADV Edition is powered by the familiar 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, available with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters. The power and torque output remain unchanged.

The Elevate ADV Edition stands out with a glossy black Alpha-Bold Plus front grille, black surround, and a hood decal featuring bold orange highlights-together delivering a commanding road presence. Enhancing this visual identity are blacked-out elements, including roof rails, ORVMs, upper grille moulding, door and window mouldings, shark fin antenna, and door handles, all contributing to its assertive exterior.

Further distinguishing the ADV Edition are ADV fender emblems, orange fog light garnish, ADV-branded door decals, and black alloy wheels with orange accents. At the rear, orange-highlighted bumper skid garnish, a body-coloured skid plate, and a blacked-out C-pillar for dual-tone variants lend a sportier, more premium touch.

The Elevate ADV Edition's cabin sports a sleek all-black theme, elevated by bold orange stitching and accents for a fresh, premium feel. Black seats with orange stitching and ADV logos on both front and rear add a personalised, stylish edge. Orange detailing on the AC knobs, gear knob moulding, and door trims further enhances the cabin's exclusive appeal.

Safety continues to be a key focus for Honda, and the Elevate ADV Edition reflects this with the inclusion of Honda Sensing- an advanced driver-assist suite featuring Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Car Departure Notification, and more.

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).