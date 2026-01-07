Sony And Honda Reveal Afeela Electric SUV Prototype At CES 2026

Sony and Honda's joint venture has unveiled a new SUV prototype at CES 2026. The new prototype, called the Afeela SUV, is the second vehicle that the company has shown so far and is expected to go on sale in the United States by 2028. While the SUV comes as a new offering, it seems to be inspired by the brand's Vision S 02 concept model, which was showcased earlier. It is to be noted that the presence of the Sony-Honda joint venture has been quite prominent at CES since 2020, with new models.

Diving into details, the Afeela SUV prototype sits very close to the Afeela 1 sedan in terms of design. It follows the same minimalistic pattern that we saw earlier. The front fascia consists of a sleek headlamp setup connected by a light bar. Apart from that, the SUV gets a media light bar, which makes interaction with other vehicles and people possible. Being an electric vehicle, smooth surfaces at the front.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 20

The sides feature a sleek finish complemented by character lines positioned along the lower section of the doors. It is equipped with aerodynamic alloy wheels that have a design inspired by the Afeela 1 sedan. Staying consistent with the overall design language, the rear end has a continuous LED taillight that wraps around, along with sculpted lines near the bottom, giving it a split bumper appearance.

With all the aforementioned details, the SUV seems to have a larger footprint. While the details remain to be revealed, it seems to have a long wheelbase despite the short overhangs in the design of the vehicle.

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed, New Features Confirmed

Although the specific features have not yet been disclosed, as an Afeela, the SUV is expected to include screens covering the dashboard, 40 sensors, and cameras to assist with semi-autonomous driving, all-wheel drive capabilities, and suggestions of augmented reality integration, along with "virtual worlds" incorporated into the driving experience.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, And Slavia Prices Increased By Up To Rs 34,000 -Details

The new SUV is expected to feature the same powertrain as the sedan. This means it will have two electric motors that power all four wheels, producing a combined total of around 400 horsepower. The vehicle is equipped with a 91 kWh battery pack, and when fully charged, it can offer a range of about 480 km.