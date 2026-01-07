Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is set to make its entry into a new segment with the launch of its first all-electric vehicle, the Urban Cruiser EV. The brand has released the first teaser of this electric SUV, which is scheduled to hit the market in January. This model will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. It is part of the successful partnership between the two brands, which has already produced models such as the Glanza-Baleno, Rumion-Ertiga, Fronx-Taisor, and others.

Based on the teaser, the Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV seems to be sticking close to the concept model showcased by the brand at last year's Auto Expo. Blending the slightly familiar silhouette of the e-Vitara with Toyota's styling, the electric SUV gets LED headlights with 'eyebrows.' This is complemented by the piano black grille and sculpted bonnet, giving the vehicle a muscular look.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite MPV To Make India Debut On January 21

The interior of the vehicle has not been revealed yet. However, the dashboard layout and the feature list are expected to be very similar to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is expected to get a two-spoke steering wheel. This will be complemented by the presence of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster. The list of features will include multiple airbags, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, electronic stability control, and more.

Toyota's electric vehicle (EV) is expected to offer the same battery pack options as the e Vitara, with options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Maruti claims that the larger 61 kWh battery can provide a range of up to 543 km on a single charge. Additionally, both EVs are expected to share front axle-mounted motor options, with power outputs of 144 hp and 174 hp.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched At Rs 13.89 Lakh: Specs, Features And More

Once launched, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will compete against models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, the MG ZS EV, the Tata Curvv EV, and its sibling Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.