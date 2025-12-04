Honda WR-V RS Snapped Undisguised In India; What To Expect?

Honda has previously outlined its expansion strategy for India, confirming plans to launch 10 new models by 2030. While the timeline stretches into the future, the automaker has already begun groundwork for the market. Recent spy shots from Pune show the WR-V RS undergoing tests in an undisguised form, strongly hinting at an imminent launch. The sighting suggests Honda is moving quickly to strengthen its portfolio and bring fresh products to Indian buyers ahead of its long-term roadmap.

The Honda WR-V, already on sale in markets such as Indonesia and Thailand, and the RS variant has now been spotted in India. The sighting indicates that the SUV is undergoing local testing ahead of a possible launch. If we look closely, the number plate holder reads 'Honda Jakarta Centre,' while a paper on the windscreen reads 'Testing vehicle.' These details confirm that Honda is evaluating the Indonesian-spec test mule for India. Since the images were captured in Pune, the SUV may be undergoing ARAI testing, given the agency's base in the city.

Honda WR-V front

The Hodna WR-V RS that has been snapped testing is the undisguised form of the SUV and reveals full design details. The front design of the SUV shows similarities to the second-generation Honda Amaze, particularly in the headlamps and grille section. While the grille carries distinct detailing, the thick chrome strip at the front appears almost identical to the sedan. The headlamps integrate sleek LED DRLs, adding a modern touch. The bumper design looks sporty, featuring fog lamps, black accents, and a faux skid plate, giving the SUV a more rugged and stylish appearance.

The SUV's rear design looks appealing, with LED taillights featuring sequential turn signals reminiscent of the older WR-V. Bold black body cladding adds to its presence, while the sporty styling is attributed to this being the RS variant. In Asian markets, the current WR-V is offered in S, E, V, and RS trims, with the RS positioned as the sportier option. A red 'RS' badge on the rear hatch further highlights its distinctive character.

Honda WR-V rear

The Indonesian-spec WR-V is built on the second-generation Amaze platform and uses a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine producing 121 hp and 145 Nm, offered with both six-speed manual and CVT options. For India, however, the SUV is expected to switch to the third-generation Amaze's 1.2-litre engine, making it more suitable for local market requirements.

The arrival of the WR-V RS is expected to boost Honda Cars Indian portfolio, as the car maker has just three nameplates in the country- Elevate, Amaze, and City.