Honda Cars Registers Total Sales Of 7,188 Units In November - Details

Honda Cars India Ltd. recorded domestic sales of 5,204 units in November 2025. The company also exported 1,984 units, bringing its total sales to 7,188 units for the month. Sharing his thoughts on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The positive demand momentum in November'25 reflects strong customer confidence supported by the recent GST reforms. We are confident that this trend will continue in the coming months.”

“In November, we also achieved a significant milestone with the 3rd Generation Honda Amaze receiving a 5-star BNCAP rating for Adult Occupant Protection. This underscores Honda's commitment to high safety standards. With this certification and our segment-exclusive Honda SENSING (ADAS), the Amaze further reinforces its position as a safe and dependable family car.”

In comparison, the company had registered 5,005 units in domestic sales and 5,721 units in exports during November 2024.

In addition, the third-generation Honda Amaze has earned a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 4-star rating for child occupants under the Bharat NCAP crash-test program. This marks the highest safety score the Amaze has achieved, placing it among the safest made-in-India family sedans.

Bharat NCAP, India's official crash-test system, follows protocols similar to Global NCAP and Euro NCAP. Vehicles are assessed through rigorous checks, including frontal and side impacts, as well as child seat installation. A 5-star rating indicates strong passenger protection in real-world crash scenarios.

The Honda Amaze achieved strong results in crash testing, scoring 14.33 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 14.00 out of 16 in the side impact test. This gave the sedan an overall adult dynamic score of 23.81 out of 24, supported by standard safety features such as dual front airbags, belt pretensioners with load limiters, side head curtain airbags, side thorax airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

For child occupant protection, the Amaze scored a perfect 12/12 in CRS installation and delivered high dynamic scores of 7.81/8 for the three-year-old dummy and 8/8 for the 18-month-old dummy. The inclusion of ISOFIX with leg support ensures secure rear-facing child seat installation, which is vital for protecting infants and toddlers. The sedan also comes equipped with ESC, seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, an airbag cut-off switch, rear defogger, and child-safety locks. With its strong structure, multiple airbags, and impressive crash-test scores, the Honda Amaze stands out as one of the safest compact sedans available in the market.