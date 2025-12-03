Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Grade Launched At Rs 89.99 Lakh

Lexus India has expanded its RX 350h line-up with the launch of a new 'Exquisite' grade. Priced from Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the variant adds more choice for buyers in the luxury SUV segment. The Exquisite grade continues to highlight Lexus' focus on hybrid technology, refined design, and comfort, while offering a wider set of features. With this addition, the RX 350h range promises to become a more versatile, premium SUV space.

The Lexus Exquisite grade brings together Lexus' advanced hybrid system, which is claimed to combine a highly efficient and responsive 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine and high-output motor. A high-level balance between direct driving performance and excellent fuel economy has been enabled by effectively combining a highly responsive engine, a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery with enhanced battery performance, and a hybrid system, along with convenience features and luxurious interiors. The premium interior key features include a spacious cabin, 10-way power-adjusted front seats, and heated and ventilated seating for front & rear seats.

The F-Sport grade is the only Performance Hybrid Electric Turbocharged Luxury SUV in India. The 2.4 L-T HEV on the RX 500h features a front unit integrating a 2.4L turbocharged engine, motor, a -6-speed automatic transmission, and eAxle with a built-in high-output motor driving the rear wheels and a high-power bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery under the rear seats. The RX 500h features Dynamic Rear-Wheel Steering for excellent manoeuvrability and stability, along with DIRECT4 technology that blends turbocharged power and instant motor torque for smooth, powerful, and continuous acceleration.

The RX features a Mark Levinson 21-speaker audio system that delivers exceptional clarity and depth, turning every drive into an immersive listening experience. The RX offers Lexus Safety System+, with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist with Blind Spot Monitor.

Between January and November this year, the model recorded 12 percent growth, reflecting the rising demand for luxury SUVs in the country. During the same period, SUVs contributed about 40 percent to Lexus India's overall performance, underscoring the RX's pivotal role in driving the brand's momentum in this segment.

The expanded RX range continues to be supported by the brand's signature ownership experience, including Lexus Luxury Care, an 8-year vehicle warranty,5-year Roadside Assistance, and Smart Ownership Plan.

The pricing for the current RX grades is provided in the table below.