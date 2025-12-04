Kia EV2 Electric Crossover To Make Debut On January 9

Kia is planning on expanding its electric range with the debut of the EV2 at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show on 9th January. Once launched, it will be the entry-level model of the brand in some international markets. Furthermore, it will likely be launched in India. It will be the smallest electric model of the brand and has been spied on multiple times. Before the official reveal, the South Korean automaker had released a teaser of the new vehicle.

The teaser image released by the automaker shows the electric vehicle draped in a black cover, revealing only a few details. It confirms that the design of the production-spec model is inspired by the concept version revealed by the brand earlier this year. To begin with, the silhouette of the car is largely the same as the concept. It also gets an upright front with vertically oriented elements. The presence of a sloping roofline is also noticeable, with a slight incline in the rear windscreen.

The lighting elements of the model seem to be very similar to what was shown on the concept. However, a clear look can only confirm the nuances once the vehicle is unveiled. Meanwhile, there are other noticeable changes, like a longer front overhang and the presence of prominent B-pillars, unlike the concept model, which was showcased earlier. It is to be noted that the concept version had wide-opening doors without the B-pillars.

The specifics of the powertrain for the Kia EV2 have not yet been disclosed. However, it is expected that the EV2 will feature a 400-volt architecture, similar to other budget-friendly electric vehicles from Kia, like the EV3. In contrast, Kia's higher-end models, such as the EV6 and EV9, employ an 800-volt E-GMP architecture.

The Kia EV2 is expected to come with a single electric motor located on the front axle. There could be two battery pack options available for the Kia EV2. These options might resemble those of the Hyundai Inster, which provides battery pack options of 39 kWh and 46 kWh. The Kia EV2 is projected to deliver a driving range of approximately 450-500 km.