2026 Kia Seltos Snapped Testing In India Ahead Of December 10 Debut

Kia is readying the new version of the Seltos SUV for the market, and the test mule of the vehicle has been spotted taking rounds on several occasions. The new-gen Kia Seltos test vehicle has been spotted yet again, giving us more details about its exterior. The new version of the Hyundai Creta rival is going to break cover on 10th December. Here's what we know so far.

New-Gen Kia Seltos

Although official details remain under wraps, the upcoming Kia Seltos (codenamed SP3i) is expected to offer more spacious interiors than the current model. The present Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,645 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The new-gen version is likely to be longer and wider, translating into improved legroom and shoulder space for passengers.

Visually, the SUV is set to adopt a more upright, boxier stance. Updates are anticipated in the lighting setup, as well as the front and rear bumpers, while the side profile showcases redesigned alloy wheels. Familiar elements such as roof rails and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators are expected to carry over.

The brand has been tight-lipped about the engine and powertrain of the next-gen Kia Seltos. However, it is expected to retain the same power units as seen in the ongoing models- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as options. Also, Kia is expected to add a new hybrid engine option for the Kia Seltos, with a self-charging hybrid setup.