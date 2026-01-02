New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra Comparison: Key Differences Compared

The competition in the mid-size SUV segment has been heated up once again with the launch of the new Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra. Both the SUVs initially garnered significant attention from consumers because of the history associated with them, and later because of the focus on offering feature-packed cabins with space. The variety of powertrain options is a bonus on top. To help consumers understand both vehicles better, here we have a detailed comparison of the SUVs.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

The new Kia Seltos features larger overall dimensions, measuring 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, all built on a 2,690 mm wheelbase. In simpler terms, the Seltos is a longer vehicle, which usually translates to a more spacious interior and a more prominent road presence within its category.

Also Read: New Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh; Check Price List

On the other hand, the Tata Sierra surpasses the Seltos in several key dimensions. The Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length and is built on a longer wheelbase of 2,730 mm. It also stands taller at 1,715 mm. Additionally, the Sierra appears wider, with a body width of 1,841 mm and an overall width of 1,992 mm.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Features

The new Kia Seltos packs an impressive array of advanced features, highlighted by its integrated screens for infotainment and driver display, along with a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite offering 28 autonomous functions. It includes a voice-controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamline door handles, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, AI-based voice recognition, an 8-inch head-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and Kia Connect 2.0 tech.

Additional highlights include automatic climate control, a welcome seat function, 10-way adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar, memory, and relaxation modes, white two-tone interiors with leatherette seats, a double D-cut dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, memory ORVMs, reflective HUD, Type-C USB ports, 60:40 split rear seats with recline, smart key proximity unlock, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, OTA updates, wireless charging, auto hold, six airbags, ABS with EBD, blind view monitor, 360 degree surround camera, and side parking sensors.

The Tata Sierra matches this with its own feature-rich lineup, featuring a three-screen setup including driver's display, an infotainment screen, and a screen for the passenger, plus iRA connected car tech with 73 features. Standouts include rear fog lamps, Amazon Alexa integration, in-built Mappls navigation, Level 2+ ADAS with 22 features, powered tailgate with gesture control, BreatheIQ air purifier with AQI display, dual rear 65W USB-C ports, HypAR HUD, Dolby 5.1 Atmos audio, 12 JBL speakers with subwoofer and SonicShaft soundbar, Harman AudioworX with 13 modes.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Posts Record Sales In Dec 2025, Retains Top Spot In India

The list also ventilated seats, wireless charger, 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, express cooling, leatherette interiors, mood lights, terrain modes for normal/wet/rough surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, 250+ native voice commands in six languages, TPMS, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Specs

The new Kia Seltos offers a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. It features a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers 160 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 116 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. The available transmission options include a manual transmission (MT), intelligent variable transmission (iVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and automatic transmission (AT).

The Tata Sierra is also rich in options. These consist of a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering peak power and torque outputs of 106 hp and 145 Nm, 160 hp and 255 Nm, and 118 hp and 280 Nm, respectively. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DCA transmission.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Price

Kia has implemented an aggressive pricing strategy for the new Seltos, beginning at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol NA manual variant, while the turbo-petrol and diesel options also get attractive pricing, with the highest-end models capped at Rs 19.99 lakh, matching or undercutting the previous model despite upgrades and a new platform. In contrast, the Tata Sierra has a higher starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh for comparable petrol NA variants and Rs 12.99 lakh for diesel, with top-tier models reaching Rs 21.29 lakh, categorizing it as a more premium SUV that emphasizes space, while the Seltos targets value-driven customers interested in advanced technology and features.