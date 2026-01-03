New Kia Seltos Variants Explained: Price, Features, Engine Options

Kia India has launched the second-generation Seltos with a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh and the highest variant reaching up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top variant. The mid-size SUV comes in eight trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, and GTX (A). This results in offering 34 variants across three engines with various transmission options.

New Kia Seltos: Variant-Wise Prices

New Kia Seltos price list (Rs lakh) HTE HTE (O) HTK HTK (O) HTX HTX (A) GTX GTX (A) 1.5-litre NA petrol MT 10.99 12.09 13.09 14.19 15.59 16.69 - - 1.5-litre NA petrol CVT - 13.39 14.39 15.49 16.89 17.99 18.39 19.49 1.5-litre turbo-petrol iMT - 12.89 13.89 14.99 - - - - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT - - - 16.29 17.69 18.79 19.19 19.99 1.5-litre diesel MT 12.59 13.69 14.69 15.79 17.19 18.29 - - 1.5-litre diesel AT - 14.99 15.99 17.09 18.49 19.59 19.79 19.99

New Kia Seltos: Powertrain

The new Kia Seltos comes with a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. It features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque. Additionally, there is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The available transmission options include a manual transmission (MT), intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and automatic transmission (AT).

HTE Variant

HTE starts at Rs 10.99 lakh for NA petrol manual and Rs 12.59 lakh for diesel manual. It includes LED headlights, DRLs, taillights, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, flush door handles, Black and Grey upholstery, manual driver seat adjustment, steering controls, reverse camera, cruise control, 12-inch driver's display, USB-C ports, keyless entry, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and all-disc brakes.

HTE (O) Variant

HTE (O) begins at Rs 12.09 lakh for NA petrol manual, Rs 13.39 lakh for CVT auto, Rs 12.89 lakh for turbo-petrol iMT, Rs 13.69 lakh for diesel manual, and Rs 14.99 lakh for diesel auto. Additions include electronic parking brake, part-leatherette upholstery, traction control, drive modes, 60:40 split rear seat, middle seat headrest, paddle shifters on autos, 16-inch styled steel wheels, and connected LED tail lights.

HTK Variant

HTK pricing starts at Rs 13.09 lakh for NA petrol manual, Rs 14.39 lakh for CVT, Rs 13.89 lakh for turbo-petrol iMT, Rs 14.69 lakh for diesel manual, and Rs 15.99 lakh for diesel auto. New features cover auto-fold ORVMs, rear wiper and defogger, automatic flush handles, smart key, tilt-telescopic steering, push-button start, rear sunshades, parcel tray, 16-inch styled steel wheels on NA petrol manual, and 17-inch alloys on others.

HTK (O) Variant

HTK (O) opens at Rs 14.19 lakh for NA petrol manual, Rs 15.49 lakh for CVT, Rs 14.99 lakh for turbo-petrol iMT, Rs 16.29 lakh for turbo auto, Rs 15.79 lakh for diesel manual, and Rs 17.09 lakh for diesel auto. It adds four parking sensors, front ventilated seats, an 8-way electric driver seat on autos, a leatherette steering wheel, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

HTX Variant

HTX starts at Rs 15.59 lakh for NA petrol manual, Rs 16.89 lakh for CVT, Rs 17.69 lakh for turbo-petrol auto, Rs 17.19 lakh for diesel manual, and Rs 18.49 lakh for diesel auto. Features include LED fog lamps, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with OTA updates, a 5-inch HVAC screen, an auto-dimming IRVM, front ventilated seats, 8-speaker Bose audio, an 8-way electric driver seat on autos, a glossy black grille, and Brown-Grey upholstery.

HTX (A) Variant

HTX (A) begins at Rs 16.69 lakh for NA petrol manual, Rs 17.99 lakh for CVT, Rs 18.79 lakh for turbo auto, Rs 18.29 lakh for diesel manual, and Rs 19.59 lakh for diesel auto. It gains Level 2+ ADAS, two side parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a 12.3-inch driver's display.

GTX Variant

GTX starts at Rs 18.39 lakh for NA petrol CVT, Rs 19.19 lakh for turbo-petrol auto, and Rs 19.79 lakh for diesel auto-no manuals here. Additions feature more ADAS functions, a 10-way electric driver seat, seat and mirror memory, LED projector headlamps, DRL-integrated indicators, black bumpers and cladding, and 18-inch wheels.

GTX (A) Variant

GTX (A) tops out at Rs 19.49 lakh for NA petrol CVT, and Rs 19.99 lakh each for turbo-petrol and diesel autos. It includes 21 ADAS functions.