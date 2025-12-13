BMW 5 Series LWB Gets Updated In India: All You Need to Know

BMW has launched the updated version of the 5 Series LWB (Long Wheelbase) in the Indian market. This version comes with new features but without any changes in the pricing. It will continue to have a price of Rs 73.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Occupying the space between the 3 Series and 7 Series, the sedan competes against models like the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.



The 5 Series LWB now features the Panorama Glassroof Sky Lounge, which incorporates a printed design on the glass along with integrated LED lights to produce various color effects. These lights interact with the car's ambient lighting settings, can be adjusted according to driving modes, and remain visible even in daylight. The roof enhances the amount of natural light entering the cabin, making the interior feel more spacious.

The 5 Series LWB is now equipped with Driving Assistant Plus. This system consists of lane-change alerts, front-collision warnings, rear-collision warnings, and cross-traffic alerts. Additionally, it offers Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality, allowing it to maintain a preset speed and distance from the vehicle in front. It can identify stationary vehicles and halt the car when necessary. All features can be controlled via the steering wheel-mounted buttons.



Under the hood, the car retains the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system and rear-wheel drive. This engine generates 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a Steptronic automatic transmission. The sedan can achieve a maximum speed of 250 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. The mild-hybrid system can deliver 8.5 kW (11 hp) of power and 25 Nm of torque.

Inside, the cabin gets premium dual-tone upholstery with ergonomically designed seats crafted from high-quality vegan materials. The dashboard features a wooden finish with ambient lighting and an Interaction Bar. The center console boasts a glass finish and comes with multiple controls to enhance the premium experience.

Additional features comprise Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone climate control, enhanced rear legroom due to the longer wheelbase, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with a dual-screen infotainment system, Digital Key Plus, Connected Drive, wireless charging for both front and rear occupants, an 18-speaker 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and front ventilated seats for added luxury and comfort on long journeys.