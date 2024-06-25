2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Engine Details Revealed

BMW India will launch the 2024 5 Series LWB on July 24, 2024 and bookings for the new luxury sedan are now open. The new 5 Series will be manufactured at BMW's plant in Chennai and is identical to the global-spec model. This is the first instance of BMW bringing the long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series in India. Our sources within the company say that the model will be launched only with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine (530 Li) that makes 258 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine will also get a 48V mild-hybrid system that helps with the start-stop system. The engine is likely to get an 8-speed torque converter. The sedan does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.5 seconds.

Watch 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase First Look Review:

BMW is tight-lipped about a diesel variant of the 5 Series. It may not offer a diesel engine at the launch, but depending on the demand, it might introduce a 2.0-litre turbo diesel (520 Ld) in the coming months. It is likely to get a 48-volt mild hybrid system as well. The context here is that there is significant demand for the diesel variants of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is a direct and perhaps the most significant rival of the 5 Series and that could be a cause of concern for the Bavarian manufacturer.

The eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series is significantly bigger than the outgoing model, with an increase of 130 mm on the wheelbase, 212 mm in length, 41 mm in height and 32 mm in width. This means that there will be added comfort for passengers in terms of space. BMW is already claiming that the new 5 Series is the most spacious car in the segment.

The interior and the list of features see a significant upgrade as well, with redesigned interior, a new curved 14.9-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch instrument console, behind the steering wheel. The cabin also gets near-invisible AC vents and ambient lighting, a huge panoramic sunroof, wireless charging for rear passengers and a premium Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio system. The sedan will also get level 2 ADAS driver assistance and safety systems.

In India, the 5 Series will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90.