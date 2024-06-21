2024 BMW 5-Series LWB Bookings Open Tomorrow, Launch On July 24: Design, Features, Specs, Price

BMW 5-Series is ready to go on sale in a new-gen avatar in the country. The executive saloon has already been revealed in its full glory. Now, the company has announced to open the booking window from tomorrow i.e. July 22, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase rival will officially be launched in India on July 24. The company will start accepting orders from 1200 Hrs onwards.

The 2024 BMW 5-Series LWB will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be pre-booked at the BMW dealership network and through the BMW Online shop. Prospective customers can visit the company's website and explore a 360-degree view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to avail BMW 360 Finance plan in the booking phase itself.

Watch 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase First Look Review:

2024 BMW 5-Series: Design

The India-spec model has not gone through the knife, and it is identical to the global-spec model. The new-gen 5-Series looks distinctive yet easily recognizable. The headlamps get swept-back treatment, while the softer lines are now swapped with razer-sharp creases. The use of chrome is limited, it instead gets a brushed finish around the grille, which features piano-black inserts and light surrounds. The exterior design is in tandem with the cues used on the flagship 7-Series saloon. The 18-inch alloy wheels look small, but there will be larger options on the list. The new 5-Series is longer as the name suggests. It now tapes in at 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height, and it boasts a 3,105 mm long wheelbase.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Cabin

Like the exterior, interior design is a big departure from what was offered on the outgoing model. The dashboard sports a large free-standing 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The cockpit gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster to keep things tech-enabled. Other highlights include a four-zone climate control, powered & ventilated front seats, a premium 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkin sound system, and Level-2 ADAS.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Performance

In all likelihood, the 2024 BMW 5-Series will launch with 2.0L turbo-petrol for the 530Li trim with an electric boost. However, the chances of keeping the diesel engine at bay are high. The transmission will be an 8-speed automatic as a standard affair across the range. There could be a more powerful M variant of the 5-Series, but there's no official confirmation about their arrival. The 5-Series in the new-gen avatar will also miss out on air suspension.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Price & Launch Date

The BMW 5-Series is confirmed to launch on July 24 to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and more. Rumours have that only a long-wheelbase version will be sold in India. Pricing could start from Rs. 80 lakh, ex-showroom.