2024 BMW 5-Series To Launch In India This Month: Here's All About It

The Bavarian giant is all set to introduce the new-gen iteration of its mid-size luxury saloon - BMW 5-Series, in the Indian market. The company is already selling the range-topping electrified version of it in India, but the ICE variants are still a few days away from the showroom floors. The new-gen model was unveiled last year in the international markets. It has been spotted with minimal camo on the Indian soil recently, further bolstering the news of its arrival in our market. And, here we talk about everything we know about it so far.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Design

The India-spec model will not go through the knife, and it will be identical to the global-spec model. The new-gen 5-Series looks distinctive yet easily recognizable. The headlamps get swept-back treatment, while the softer lines are now swapped with razer-sharp creases. The use of chrome is limited, it instead gets a brushed aluminium finish around the grille, which features piano-black inserts. The exterior design is in tandem with the cues used on the flagship 7-Series saloon.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Cabin

Like the exterior, interior design is a big departure from what was offered on the outgoing model. The dashboard sports a large free-standing 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The cockpit gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster to keep things tech-enabled. Other highlights include a four-zone climate control, reclining seats, powered front seats and a premium sound system.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Performance

In all likelihood, the 2024 BMW 5-Series will launch with 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.0L turbo-diesel powertrain choices for the 530i and 520d trims, respectively. The transmission will be an 8-speed automatic as a standard affair across the range. There could be more powerful variants of the 5-Series, but there's no official confirmation about their arrival.

2024 BMW 5-Series: Price & Launch Date

The BMW 5-Series is confirmed to launch this month to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and more. Rumours have that a long-wheelbase version might join the price list. Pricing could start from Rs. 80 lakh, ex-showroom.