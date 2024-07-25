2024 BMW 5 Series Review: Executive Decision

The BMW 5 Series comes to India a long wheelbase format for the first time

BMW has sold over 10 million units of the 5 Series since it was first launched in 1972. And in 2024, the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series makes its way to India, in the long wheelbase guise for the first time ever! Outside of China, India is the only market to get the LWB variant of the new 5 Series. So, are you ready to soak in the luxury that the 5 Series LWB has to offer. Let us begin.

BMW 5 Series LWB Design & Dimensions

Now, the 5 Series LWB looks big, bold and has a solid presence. But it does miss out on some of the athletic, agile stance, which the previous models had. The car now looks like a proper executive sedan. The 18-inch alloys don't do justice to it. There is a pronounced gap between the rubber and the wheel arch and that takes away from the sporty flair that the other models had. But we believe there will be an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels. But the bigger dimensions of the car do not take away from the fact that it is a good-looking machine and has a proportionate design be it the front or rear. The M-Sport package adds a nice sense of sportiness to the overall look and feel of the car. The wheelbase on this model grows by 130 mm to 3,105 mm, compared to the regular 5 Series. The length and width also grow by 212 mm and 32 mm while the height grows by 41 mm.

With the bigger dimensions, the BMW 5 Series LWB is now the longest sedan in the segment. It is not only bigger than the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB but also the next-gen E-Class LWB, which will be launched globally later this year. So yes, if you had a long day at work, you just sit in the rear seat and just sink in the sumptuous vegan leather. It is extraordinarily comfortable and you don't feel like getting out the car ever! The incline of the seat is perfect too. You can also get screens fitted on to the back of the front seats if you want entertainment and more screen time.

But there are a few oddities that you spot inside the cabin. To begin with, the rear seat cannot be reclined and BMW says that there was a deliberate thought behind this. Because the cushioning of the seat is really thick and cars with a reclining rear seat have a thinner cushioning. And people who buy this car may find it to be a big miss, but in my opinion, the seat is supremely comfortable. The other miss is the fact that there is no boss-seat function. So, there's no electric adjustment to move the front passenger seat forward. One has to do it from the front seat itself. Secondly, there are no blinds for privacy and protection from the sun. That in my opinion is a massive miss. I mean cars which are 2-3 segments below get this feature. Adding to it is the fact that the panoramic sunroof cannot be opened It is a fixed glass pane. Some prospective owners may find it, for the lack of a better word, odd.

BMW 5 Series LWB Features

Now, the dashboard too has been re-done, making it minimal and pleasing to the eye. For example, the AC vents are hidden but are effective nonetheless. There is a 14.9-inch touchscreen with the BMW iDrive 8.5 UI, which can feel a bit too cluttered. The interaction bar similar to the one on the 7 Series, can be used to control the AC and ambient lighting. The centre console is redesigned as well and houses controls for various functions. You will see BMW has used crystal bits inside the cabin, particularly on the gear selector, for that premium touch. The other highlight is that the sedan uses vegan leather upholstery, with regular leather being an option as well.

You also get three wireless phone chargers, 6 USB Type-C ports, ventilated front seats and a 4-zone climate control. There's a nice ADAS setup as well, with features like collision warning, lane-keep assist, braking assist, parking assist but misses out on adaptive cruise control. For all the audiophiles, the 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins system works brilliantly and will keep you wanting for more.

BMW 5 Series LWB Engine & Specifications

The new 5 Series LWB gets a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 255 bhp between 4,500-6,500 rpm and the peak torque output of 400 Nm comes in between 1,600-4,600 rpm. The engine is paired to an 8-speed step-tronic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency is pegged at 14 kmpl, we suspect the real-world efficiency to be at 11 kmpl.

BMW 5 Series LWB Driving Dynamics

Right, so the 5 Series gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine for now, which is quick off the line and has solid tractability too. There is a nice shove of torque right across the rev range which makes it nice and peppy. But, at the same time, there is this feeling that the car is now made to be chauffeur driven rather than driving it yourself. That is something that the older 5 Series models had, which made it stand out from the likes of the E-Class and the A4. It is no doubt a nice car to drive, but you wouldn't mind sitting at the rear either. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph and the 0-100 kmph is done in less than 9 seconds.

For most part, the ride is plush and the occupants will hardly feel the bumps and undulations on tarmac. There is a sense of heft and firmness to the ride, which I quite like. The retuned suspension and the tyres with thicker sidewalls have a role to play here as well. And despite the increase in dimensions, the 5 Series LWB holds its line and shape around a corner, as one would expect from the sedan. The feedback from the steering is good and it is only when you have to makes quick direction changes or sudden lane exits, that's when you feel the length of the car.

BMW 5 Series LWB Price and Rivals

The BMW 5 Series LWB will be offered with just one engine option, the 530Li, with the M-Sport trim on offer. It is priced at Rs. 72.9 lakh, which is decently priced compared it to its chief rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, whose prices start from Rs. 76 lakh and go up to Rs. 89 lakh, for the top-spec diesel variant. The Audi A6 on the other hand, is priced from Rs. 64 lakh to Rs. 71 lakh. Similarly, the Volvo S90 is priced at Rs. 68.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

BMW 5 Series LWB Verdict

Alright! Time for our final thoughts! Well, there is a lot that changes on the 5 Series LWB from the regular model. You have acres of space, the rear seat comfort is definitely a highlight and if you are in the mood to drive then the car will leave you with a good experience there as well. Sure, there are a few misses but it works well as an upgrade from the 3 Series and if you are looking for an executive sedan, your wait could very well end here. But do keep in mind that the new-gen E-Class LWB is coming too in the near future.