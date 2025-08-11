India's Only Honda Accord Convertible Is A Head-Turner Born In Jaipur: Video

Owning a convertible car is a dream of every car enthusiast. A convertible car not only gives an open-air vibe but also defines the class and free spirit of the owner. However, due to its high price, it fails to become a middle-class asset. However, we came across a video that shows a Honda Accord transformed into a convertible car, giving the car a luxury modification.

The video has been shared by the Jaipur Jeep Lovers official YouTube channel. As the video starts, the channel's host, Prateek Nagpal, mentions that they have recently completed their project of converting the Honda Accord into a convertible version. Starting from the front, the modified Accord carries a blacked-out grille at the front with a Brabus logo in the centre and has a body kit as well. On the rear end, the Honda Accord convertible gets a new bumper design.

Also, explaining further, Prateek mentions that they have fixed two exhaust ports on the rear; meanwhile, only one of them is functional. The unique convertible borrows its chrome-finished ORVMs from the Maruti Suzuki Swift, because the Accord's ORVMs are quite expensive. On the inside, the Honda Accord convertible flaunts red colored ambient lighting tan colored leatherette upholstery.

Modified Honda Accord

Talking about the specs, the host mentions that the convertible modifications host the same engine offered by the Honda Accord, which is a 2350cc petrol engine. The engine has not been tweaked, but the catalytic converter has been benched for a performance boost, and it delivers about 178 bhp and 222 Nm.

Later in the video, we see the host rolling out his Honda Accord convertible project on the road for some crazy public reactions. Meanwhile, as it turned dark, Prateek also gave us a glimpse of the ambient lighting of the car that gives it a premium look on the inside.