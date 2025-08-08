Honda Amaze Second-Gen Trimmed To Single Variant; Check Details

Honda Cars India has made some changes to the lineup of the second-generation Amaze sold in the Indian market. This change comes in the form of the elimination of multiple variants, bringing it down to a single S variant, which comes with MT and AT options. With the change in place, the compact sedan comes at a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S variant used to be the mid-spec trim of the compact sedan before the discontinuation of the other iterations. It offers features like an instrument cluster with MID, chrome inserts on the dashboard, beige upholstery, an infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, power windows, power ORVMs, and height adjustment for the driver's seat.

The consumers also have the option of buying the third generation of the Honda Amaze, which comes with changes in the design and the feature list. It gets three trim levels, including V, VX, and ZX. It is sold at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The features on offer include elements like sunroof, ADAS, wireless charger, six-speaker sound system, 8-inch floating infotainment system, and more.

Powering the Honda Amaze is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with either an MT or CVT. The unit with MT is claimed to offer a mileage of 18.65 kmpl, while the CVT increases the fuel efficiency to 19.46 kmpl. With all of this, the car competes against models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

In recent years, Honda has consistently offered two generations of vehicles, beginning with the fourth generation of the City being available alongside the fifth generation. This choice is probably influenced by the desire to provide a broader price range, as well as the City's popularity in the fleet market as a premium option.