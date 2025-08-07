Nissan's Renault Duster-Based SUV Spied Testing; Rivals Hyundai Creta

Nissan is planning to roll out its all-new SUV in the Indian market by mid-2026. Recently, we came across a few spy shots of the Nissan SUV that will rival the likes of other cars like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos. While the overall exterior was spotted with heavy camouflage, it does suggest a few design elements that can be expected in the production spec model as well.

Nissan SUV Snapped Testing

The upcoming C-segment Nissan SUV that has been snapped on test suggests that it will get a sculpted bonnet with a prominent grille that seems to be inspired by the Nissan Patrol, in the front. Also, the overall front fascia appears to carry a flat appeal. On the sides, the Nissan SUV has been seen standing on 5-spoke alloy wheels with flared wheel arches. Overall, this Nissan SUV closely resembles the one that the brand has been teasing for a long time. On the rear, the Nissan C-segment SUV gets rectangular taillights, a raked rear windshield with a roof spoiler, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna.

Nissan C-Segment SUV Rear

The interior features and details have not been revealed yet. The upcoming Nissan SUV is liley to carry forward an interior design quite similar to the Renault Duster. Also, the test vehicle suggests that the Nissan SUV misses out on the ADAS features. However, the brand is expected to bring an ADAS suite for the SUV, which will place it in a viable competition with its rivals.

Talking about the powertrain, the Nissan C-Segment SUV is expected to get the petrol engine only. However, the engine spec is unknown for now. Also, the same engine will be available for its Renault sibling.