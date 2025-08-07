Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Test Drives Tata Harrier.ev, Kia Carens Clavis EV

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has recently shared a video driving the Tata Harrier.ev, while he also checked out the Kia Carens Clavis EV. This comes as various automakers are presenting their latest electric vehicles to the minister at his residence in Delhi. As part of the process, the Kumaraswamy test drove the Harrier.ev and shared the video on social media.

The video begins with the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel standing on the side while the Tata Harrier.ev is called using its key. Shortly afterward, the minister is seen conversing with representatives from Tata Motors. Following this interaction, Kumaraswamy is shown taking a seat behind the wheel of the Harrier.ev.

The minister then received guidance from a Tata official regarding the vehicle, after which he buckled up and began to drive the electric SUV. It's worth noting that a group of Tata Motors officials and bureaucrats accompanied him during his test drive. The Union Minister didn't drive the vehicle for long; he simply drove forward, made a U-turn, and then parked the SUV.

Had the unique experience of driving the all-electric TATA Harrier.ev; a smart SUV from the Tata stable featuring autonomous summon, automatic parking, and next-gen connectivity.



— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 6, 2025

Along with this, the Minister also experienced the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which was recently launched in the Indian market. The brand shared the picture of the minister with senior officials of the brand and the MPV in the background.

The Tata Harrier.ev is the first indigenous electric SUV with an all-wheel-drive system and comes at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a maximum range of 627 km on a single charge using a 75 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is sold at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater offers a maximum range of 490 km on a single charge using a 51.4 kWh battery pack.