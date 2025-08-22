Tata Harrier EV's Summon Mode Glitch Allegedly Causes Death, Carmaker Reacts

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier EV a few weeks back, and it garnered a lot of attention for the autonomous parking features it comes with. The electric SUV comes with a key-fob-based parking assistance system, wherein the car can be parked with the use of the remote key. The company calls this system - Summon Mode. In a recent even in Tamil Nadu, this system is reported to have caused a fatal accident, where the car rolled-back on its own due to a malfunction. The video of the incident has also gone viral, and it is being reported that the accident claimed a man's life.

Speaking about the accident, Tata Motors has issued a statement, "We were informed of the tragic accident and are deeply saddened by the loss. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support are with the deceased's family. We are currently gathering all relevant facts. Preliminary observations from video shared online/ on social media suggests that the vehicle may have rolled back from the top of a slope due to gravity and ricocheted after striking an unknown object, suggesting that the motor was not engaged. The vehicle remains with the family and has been driven since the incident, and we have not yet had the opportunity to inspect it."

The viral video was shared on Reddit. It is said to be shared by one of the relatives of the Harrier EV owner. He describes, the car was in the Summon mode when it rolled back from the ramp, causing a head injury to the deceased.

Well, in the video, the driver is seen attempting to enter the car, while it starts rolling back down the slope. In fact, once the Harrier EV hits a wall, it starts moving forward. Thus, it is tough to understand from the video whether it was the driver's fault or a car malfunction. However, the car has not yet been brought to Tata Motors' facility for an examination.