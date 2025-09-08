"Arrogance": HD Kumaraswamy Slams Congress Chief For "Insulting" Farmer

Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of displaying "arrogance and insensitivity" towards a farmer who had approached him with grievances.

In a social media post on X, Mr Kumaraswamy expressed his "deep disappointment" over Mr Kharge's reported comments, questioning his conduct towards farmers in distress.

"Respected Mallikarjun Kharge, I was deeply disappointed by your behavior towards the farmers. From a senior leader, I certainly did not expect such conduct. If a farmer in distress cannot approach you and share his pain, then who else should he turn to? You are the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the President of the AICC. Yet, you completely forgot these responsibilities while speaking! This does not bring honor to you," Mr Kumaraswamy posted on X.

Saying that the "display of arrogance" towards a farmer who came only to express his grief was "unnecessary," the Union Minister questioned the need of comparison between the farmer's and his loss. Mr Kharge has reportedly compared the grieving farmer's losses to his own, saying, "Yours may have four acres affected, but mine has 40 acres ruined."

The social media post reads, "That display of arrogance towards a farmer who came only to express his grief was unnecessary. You too may be a toor dal farmer, but how can there be any comparison between a person like you cultivating 40 acres and a poor farmer cultivating just one or two acres? You have the capacity to bear the loss. Shouldn't the farmer be given that same strength?"

Mr Kumaraswamy further said that Mr Kharge's behaviour reflected the "traditional arrogance" and "ego" of the Congress party. He also accused the Congress chief of insulting not only the farmer but also his family.

The Union Minister posted, "'You lost 4 acres. I lost 40 acres. Did you bring toor dal here just for publicity? It's not just toor dal, I know that urad and green gram have also been damaged. It's like someone who lost six heads of cattle comparing with someone who lost three...' Kharge ji, what was the need to say such words? A senior leader should set an example. Instead, you insulted the farmer, and along with him, you insulted his mother! This is unacceptable. At the very least, you could have consoled him and wiped away his tears. Your conduct is proof of the traditional arrogance and ego of the @INCIndia party."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)