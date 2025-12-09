'Trump Remark Or Real?' US President Says Xi Questioned His Soybean 'Facts'

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed unsure about his claim that American soybeans were "more nutritious". He admitted that Xi said, "Is that a Trump statement or is that real?"

During a White House roundtable on December 8, with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and farmers, Trump spoke about his plan to release $12 billion in farm aid. During the roundtable he brought up his October 30 meeting with Xi in Busan, South Korea.

He explained how he boasted to Xi that American soybeans are "more nutritious than competitors" to promote US agricultural exports. Xi, reportedly skeptical and unfamiliar with the claim despite his background in food procurement, responded by asking whether it was "a Trump statement or real?" adding, "Really? I had never heard of it".

China has boosted its purchase of soybeans after Trump agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports by 10 per cent, reducing it from 57 per cent to 47 per cent, since Beijing said it would cooperate with Washington regarding the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Since their meeting in South Korea, China has purchased at least 840,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in December and January, reported Reuters.

"China has committed to purchasing more than $40 billion worth of soybeans," Trump said. "I asked President Xi Jinping if he could exceed that figure. And I think he will," he added.

Trump's farm aid announcement came amid mounting dissatisfaction with his economic policies, particularly over tariffs and the cost of living.

Trump appeared to soften his message a little on Monday, acknowledging an affordability "problem" after repeatedly dismissing it in recent weeks as a "hoax" and a "con job" by rival Democrats.

"The Democrats caused the affordability problem and we're fixing it," he said.

