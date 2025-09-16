Honda Amaze Updated With New Colour Ahead Of Festive Season

Honda Cars India has added a new colour option to the Amaze compact sedan before the beginning of the festive season in the Indian market. Called Crystal Black Pearl, the new colour is available with all the variants of the vehicle and comes without any changes in the pricing. The most affordable car of the brand in the country continues to be sold at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom), without any other changes.

Besides the addition of black colour, the compact sedan has received no other cosmetic changes. It continues to have the colour options which were previously available, including Golden Brown Metallic, Lunda Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Also Read: After Sanju Samson, Malaika Arora Buys Range Rover Autobiography Luxury SUV

Similarly, the feature list of the vehicle continues to be the same, with elements like LED projector headlamps and DRLs up front and wing-shaped LED taillights. It rides on redesigned 15-inch diamond-cut alloys.

The cabin of the vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster. While front-row occupants get bucket seats, the cabin can be had in four distinct upholstery options. Among other included features are a wireless charger, fully-auto climate control, and a rear centre-armrest with cupholders.

The Amaze is the first compact sedan in India equipped with ADAS features, boasting over 28 active and passive safety elements from the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Available exclusively in the VX and ZX trims, it is fitted with features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane assistance systems. Additionally, the vehicle includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), and hill start assistance.

The Honda Amaze continues to utilize the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the previous version. This inline-four cylinder i-VTEC engine generates 89 bhp and 110 Nm of maximum torque, with customers having the option of two transmission choices: a five-speed manual or a CVT.