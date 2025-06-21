Actor Fahadh Faasil Buys Volkswagen Golf GTI- One Of 150 Units In India

Volkswagen India has initiated the deliveries of the Golf GTI in the Indian market. This comes following the sales of 150 units of the hot hatch available in the country right after the announcement of the bookings. One of these units has ended up occupying the space in actor Fahadh Faasil's garage. It is to be noted that the actor known for his exceptional role in movies like Aavesham is known for having a taste for good cars.

The update of Fahadh Faasil's new Volkswagen Golf GTI was shared on Instagram. In the visuals shared on social media, the actor can be seen taking delivery of his new possession. It comes from the dealership that recently delivered 25 units of the hot hatch in an event. Based on the pictures, Fahadh has picked out the Grenadilla Black Metallic colour of the car. Besides black, the hatchback is available in Moonstone Grey, Kings Red, and Onyx White.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, owned by Fahadh Faasil, has a starting price of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a power-packed 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, effectively transmitting power to the front wheels. Moreover, the Golf GTI includes an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, improving its performance and handling.

To earn the title of hot hatch, the car has impressive acceleration figures, claiming it can reach 0 to 100 kmph in merely 5.9 seconds. In addition, the vehicle's top speed is electronically restricted to 267 kmph. These numbers highlight the sports credentials of the hatchback.

Besides the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Fahadh Faasil has many other exotic cars in his garage. The list includes Mini Countryman, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche 911, and Land Rover Defender.