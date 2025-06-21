Tesla's First India Showroom To Open In Mumbai This July: Report

Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to open its first showroom in India in July. This marks an important step for the company as it begins its formal operations in the Indian market, bringing us closer to seeing their cars on the roads. This move is crucial for Tesla, as India is the world's third-largest car market. The brand's presence in India could significantly boost its sales, especially considering the declining sales in Europe and China.



As per Bloomberg's report, Tesla will launch the Model Y with a rear-wheel drive configuration in the Indian market. Supporting the claim is the fact that this model has been spied testing in the country on different occasions. The report suggests that this EV will be imported from Tesla's China factory. Bloomberg News claims that the information came from people closely associated with the matter and asked not to be identified.

The first showroom to be opened in Mumbai in July will be followed by the expansion of operations with a new showroom in New Delhi, the report claims. The dealerships have also imported supercharger components, car accessories, spares, and merchandise from China, the US, and the Netherlands.



Tesla's entry into India follows several years of delays caused by disputes over import taxes and requirements for local production. The breakthrough occurred after a meeting between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States in February of this year.



The Tesla Model Y will reportedly go on sale for over $56,000 (around Rs 48.48 lakh) without taxes. However, the final prices might vary, considering the brand's position in the market and its margins. If the car enters the market with a high price tag, it might have an effect on the sales of the automaker.