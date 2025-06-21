Mahindra Scorpio N Likely To Get ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof Soon

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Scorpio N in the Indian market in 2022. Since then, the SUV has received different updates and editions to keep it fresh for the consumers. Reports suggest that the automaker is planning on further updating the SUV with the addition of new features. These are the elements that are in demand and are available on most SUVs. The importance of these features can be understood by the fact that even Mahindra has been ensuring them in its various models.

Starting with the details, the updated version of the SUV will come with new features for the safety and comfort of the occupants. It is to be noted that these revisions are likely to be incorporated without any changes in design. However, the brand might offer a new variant to accommodate them. With these changes, the SUV might be launched in the country around the festive season to ensure it gets good traction in the market.

The first element to focus on is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS features. This includes lane keep assist, high beam assist, lane departure warning, auto emergency braking, and more. Along with this, the brand is likely to add a panoramic sunroof to uplift the feel of the cabin, replacing the single-pane sunroof. These features have long been on offer on the XUV700 and have been included on the more recent models like XUV3XO and the Thar Roxx.

Mechanically, there will be no changes in the Mahindra Scorpio N. It will continue to be sold with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine, with options of MT and AT. Presently, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.