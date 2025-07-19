Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Spied Testing: Watch Video

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on the development of multiple new products. The test mules of these products are being spotted on Indian roads. Until now, the automotive enthusiasts have spotted the facelift version of Thar, XUV700, BE Rall-e, and others. Extending the list further, the Scorpio N-based pickup truck has been spied testing in Maharashtra. Although it was covered in camouflage with headlights and taillights meant for trial, it still revealed quite a few details.

The one in the video is the double-cab version of the pickup truck. Previous spy shots confirmed that the model will have two iterations: a single-cab and a double-cab version. This means that the brand will have various iterations of the vehicle to serve consumers with various needs. The one in this case is the double-cab version. It seems to have a new grille and a shark fin antenna.

Based on the video, the Scorpio N pickup truck's double-cab version is equipped with basic steel wheels. Both models come with a roll bar that rises above the roof of the cabin, a feature likely designed for structural safety in rollover scenarios. At the back, the production test units appear to utilize halogen taillamps, which seem to have replaced the LED lights showcased in the original concept. These halogen lights resemble those found on the previous Scorpio Getaway.

The previously revealed concept version boasted an impressive array of modern technologies, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 5G connectivity, trailer sway control, several airbags, driver fatigue detection, and Mahindra's 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system. It remains to be seen how many of these features will be incorporated into the final production model.

In terms of mechanics, the forthcoming pickup is anticipated to share its powertrain with current Mahindra SUVs. This likely means it will include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Expected transmission options are a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.