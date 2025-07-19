Mahindra Vision X New Teaser Out; Previews New Design Ahead Of August 15 Debut

Mahindra & Mahindra has released the second round of teasers for its upcoming concept vehicles in India. The list includes models like Vision T, Vision S, Vision X, and Vision SX. The latest teaser for the Vision X is the final installment of the series and concludes the second round of teasers. In this line of short video clips, the Indian manufacturer has revealed slightly more details of the design of the upcoming models. Here we take a look at these details.

In the previous teaser, the brand had given us a glimpse of the top angle of the SUV. It revealed the bonnet of the upcoming vehicle with prominent lines, which can be associated with the XUV family of vehicles. This time around, the brand has revealed the side profile of the vehicle. It hints at a layered design for the front fascia, with the headlamps mounted on the bumper. Furthermore, the wheel arches of the SUV have plastic cladding and likely aerodynamic alloy wheels. Full details of the vehicle can only be confirmed on August 15. For now, speculations are that this might be the XEV 7e.

Also Read: First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi

As previously mentioned, all four concept vehicles are anticipated to be developed on the Freedom_NU platform. This new platform is engineered to accommodate future models from the company, which will include internal combustion engine (ICE), electric vehicle (EV), and hybrid options. The new platforms, along with the final production versions of these concept vehicles, will be manufactured at Mahindra's facility in Chakan, Pune. The brand has also released a combined teaser showing the side profile of all four models.

Simultaneously, the Indian automaker is preparing to introduce several upgraded models in the nation. The lineup includes a revamped version of the XUV700, as well as the Bolero, the BE Rall-e, and other new variants. These models have been seen undergoing tests on Indian roads multiple times and will feature improvements over their current counterparts.