First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi

JSW MG Motor India has launched its first premium vehicle dealership called MG Select in Delhi. The first-ever MG Select Experience center in the national capital was inaugurated by Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma. It is to be noted that this experience centre will deal in the premium models of the brand, like MG Cybertser and the M9 MPV.

Based on the brand's statement, it takes cues from modern art exhibitions, the area showcases natural hues and endless white backdrops, positioning the vehicle as the focal point of the experience. The brand says that the car is displayed as a structural masterpiece.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition Launched In India; Check Prices

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, commented, "Luxury consumption in India has grown exponentially in the recent years, with MG SELECT we aim to further create a niche for the luxury car buyers by redefining and elevating the car ownership journey. Our vision of redefining the Indian luxury automotive landscape aligns with our dealer partners and together we will create newer benchmarks by offering technologically advanced products and exclusive experiences."

Amit Garg, Dealer Principal, MG Select Delhi, added, "This centre transcends the traditional showroom experience to redefine automotive luxury for our discerning clientele in Delhi. This will also cultivate a community where every customer's aspirations are realized and their patronage is genuinely cherished."

As a component of its broader expansion strategy, JSW MG Motor India intends to launch 14 MG Select Experience Centres in 13 major cities throughout the country by the conclusion of Q3 2025, making the brand more accessible to luxury car customers nationwide. In February, the brand began accepting pre-bookings for the Cyberster electric roadster and the M9 electric MPV.