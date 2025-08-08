23-Year-Old Delhi Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping a minor girl was arrested by the crime branch from the Badarpur border area, an official said on Friday.

The accused had been evading arrest in the rape case involving the girl, registered at the Narela Police Station on July 27.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that the accused raped her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences, a police official said.

The crime branch was tasked with tracing and arresting the accused. A team was formed, and on August 5, the police received specific inputs about his presence near Mathura Road at the Badarpur border.

"Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused," the officer noted.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)