Volkswagen India Teams Up With Jasprit Bumrah For Golf GTI Campaign

Volkswagen India has announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian cricketer and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. This partnership aims to give a push to the Golf GTI campaign in the Indian market. The German brand describes the partnership as a creative alignment bringing together precision engineering and athletic accuracy.

"This collaboration goes beyond performance; it's a statement of intent that aligns with our motorsport DNA. We have crafted a narrative that is rooted in substance, one that reflects character, builds trust, and resonates deeply with our audience," said Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India.

"We are excited to join hands with Jasprit Bumrah, a cricketing legend who has redefined fast-paced, precision bowling. The power-packed duo of Jasprit and the Golf GTI will certainly enthral our customers," Kohli added.

"I've always believed that true performance doesn't need to be loud - it just needs to be consistent. Partnering with Volkswagen and the Golf GTI felt like a natural fit," said Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's a brand I long admired for its precision and presence, and I'm proud to be associated with something that stands for performance par excellence," the cricketer added.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI begins with a price tag of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts a robust 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that delivers 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque at its peak performance. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which effectively channels power to the front wheels. Additionally, the Golf GTI is equipped with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, enhancing its handling and performance.

To qualify as a hot hatch, the car showcases remarkable acceleration, claiming it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. Furthermore, the vehicle's top speed is electronically capped at 267 kmph. These figures underscore the sporty credentials of this hatchback.