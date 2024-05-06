Fact Check: Old Tyre Company Ad Viral With False Anti BJP Spin

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "Modi Hatao is the new trend"

An old ad for CEAT tyres has been edited to add a false anti-Modi tagline asking people to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the centre.

BOOM found that the video is from 2017 and shows an advertisement by CEAT tyres; it is unrelated to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and does not carry any anti-Modi taglines as suggested in the viral claim.

In the viral video, the man refuses to pay for a shopping bag, attempting to hold all the items himself, clearly struggling. The video ends with a tagline which can be translated to English as, "Want to save money? Remove Modi, save money, save jobs, save your daughter, save democracy, save the country."

BOOM found that the video shows a 2017 advertisement by CEAT tyres and is unrelated to Modi or the 2024 general election.

We had previously debunked this video in April 2023 when it went viral with the same claim.

Taking a clue from the 'Paise Bachane Hai? (Want to save money?)' tagline, we ran a search for the advertisement on Google. This led us to a YouTube video that carried the same ad and was shared on June 13, 2021. The title of the video suggests that the ad was for CEAT tyres.

We then ran a search on CEAT tyres' YouTube channel and found that the original video was shared on June 8, 2017.

The ad is 37 seconds long and does not include any of the anti-Modi taglines seen in the viral video.

(This story was originally published by BOOM, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)