Yokohama Makes Premium Tyres Accessible With 'Easy Drive' No-Cost-EMI Program

Larger and high-performance tyres are becoming a necessity in SUVs and Premium Passenger Cars, Yokohama India has launched the 'Easy Drive' No-Cost EMI Program to make premium tyre upgrades more accessible. This initiative comes just a month after Yokohama began manufacturing 20-inch tyres in India.



To make this program seamless and convenient for consumers, Yokohama India has partnered with Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL). The Easy Drive EMI Program offers a 6-month no-cost EMI on 17-inch and above tyres, with monthly payments starting at just Rs 1,807.



Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing at Yokohama India, said- "The premiumization of India's passenger car market is reshaping tyre preferences. Over a quarter of new vehicles now come equipped with 17-inch and above tyres, making larger, high-performance tyres essential for better handling, comfort, and safety."



He further added, "By making premium tyres more accessible, we take another step forward in reinforcing our position as a brand that helps consumers get more from their motoring lifestyle".

Through the Easy Drive EMI Program, motorists can now upgrade to Yokohama's premium ADVAN, Geolandar, and BluEarth series tyres, ensuring a superior driving experience without upfront financial barriers. This facility is available at Yokohama Club Network (YCN) stores and Key Retail Partners nationwide.