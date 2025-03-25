This Citroen C5 Aircross Ensures Safe Landings At Bengaluru Airport: Watch

The yellow vehicle seen at an airport's taxiway or runway is a friction testing rig. Yes, easy to understand with its name, it is designed to test the friction of the tarmac. Well, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has now inducted a made-in-India friction testing vehicle based on the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. This initiative from the airport shows the airport's commitment to safe operations.

In challenging weather, the safe landing and takeoff of aircraft depend upon the evaluation of runway surface conditions with friction testers. Traditionally, this task has been performed by dedicated vehicles such as the Saab 9-5. This choice of the Citroen C5 Aircross to fulfil this role depicts the durability and adaptability of the car.

To adapt the C5 Aircross for runway friction measurement, specialised tools are fitted to assess grip availability on the runway. When conducting tests for wet conditions, a nozzle system evenly sprays a precise 1mm layer of water onto the tarmac, drawn from a 700-litre onboard water tank. This setup simulates rainy landing scenarios.

To monitor heat levels of the runway, a range of electronic devices and screens along with temperature sensors, are present in the SUV. All this equipment is placed in the spacious cabin of the C5 in a manner that does not compromise functionality.

This initiative not only enhances the safety of Bengaluru Airport but also establishes a benchmark for other airports in India to adopt similar practices. By utilising existing automotive platforms such as the Citroen C5 Aircross, airports can create efficient and cost-effective solutions tailored to meet individual operational needs.