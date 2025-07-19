Hidden In Comic Books, Cocaine Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized At Bengaluru Airport

Four kilograms of cocaine hidden inside superhero comic books, worth Rs 40 crore, were seized at the Bengaluru International Airport on Saturday, leading to the arrest of one passenger.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers of the Bengaluru Zonal Unit detained an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha in the early hours of July 18. During inspection of his baggage, the passenger was found carrying two superhero comic magazines which were unusually heavy. The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in the covers of the magazines.

The tests confirmed that the powder was cocaine. "The total quantity recovered weighed 4,006 grams, just over 4 kg, having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore," a DRI official said.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.