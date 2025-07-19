Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Hidden In Comic Books, Cocaine Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized At Bengaluru Airport

During inspection of his baggage, the passenger was found carrying two superhero comic magazines which were unusually heavy.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Hidden In Comic Books, Cocaine Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized At Bengaluru Airport
The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. (Representational)
  • Four kilograms of cocaine were hidden inside the covers of two superhero comic magazines
  • The Indian passenger carrying the drugs arrived from Doha and was arrested on July 18
  • The cocaine had an estimated international market value of around Rs 40 crore
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Four kilograms of cocaine hidden inside superhero comic books, worth Rs 40 crore, were seized at the Bengaluru International Airport on Saturday, leading to the arrest of one passenger. 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers of the Bengaluru Zonal Unit detained an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha in the early hours of July 18. During inspection of his baggage, the passenger was found carrying two superhero comic magazines which were unusually heavy. The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in the covers of the magazines. 

The tests confirmed that the powder was cocaine. "The total quantity recovered weighed 4,006 grams, just over 4 kg,  having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore," a DRI official said. 

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Cocaine Seized From Indian, Bengaluru International Airport, Comic Books
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com