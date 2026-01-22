Inside Gate Z, The New Lounge For Gen Z Travellers At Bengaluru Airport

Air travel has evolved beyond just getting from point A to point B. Passengers today want more than a waiting area or a quick coffee – they are looking for experiences that blend comfort, culture and connectivity.

Airports are increasingly becoming lifestyle spaces where design, technology and community come together. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is embracing this change with the launch of Gate Z, a first-of-its-kind lounge designed to reflect the evolving expectations of modern travellers.

Gate Z: A Lounge For Mindset, Not Age

Drawing inspiration from Gen Z values such as inclusivity, authenticity, sustainability and seamless technology, the lounge caters to travellers across generations.

The lounge is located next to the 080 International Lounge in Terminal 2. Photo: X

Located next to the 080 International Lounge in Terminal 2, Gate Z is part of BLR Airport's experience-led approach.

As travel routines shift and waiting times increase, passengers are seeking spaces that feel intuitive and social while allowing moments of pause. Gate Z moves away from traditional lounge layouts, offering a fluid, dynamic environment where travellers can choose how they want to spend their time – whether working, relaxing, socialising, or enjoying some solitude.

Design That Blends Comfort And Culture

Inspired by the energy of a modern high street, Gate Z features social-first zones with flexible pathways that allow smooth movement between spaces. Curved seating, ambient lighting, and interactive zones create a lively yet relaxed atmosphere. The lounge uses a warm colour palette of cyan and burnt orange, complemented by streetlamp-inspired lighting and sustainable materials. Global design influences mix with local Bengaluru elements in art, food and interiors.

The lounge is inspired by the energy of a modern high street. Photo: X

AI-led features are subtly integrated to help with navigation, personalisation and convenience without disrupting the natural flow of the space. Young professionals can enjoy energetic work-and-social areas, while seasoned travellers can access quieter corners for comfort and relaxation.

Experience-Led Zones For Every Mood

Gate Z is structured around distinct zones, each offering a unique vibe:

Bubble & Brew: A café-bar that sets the tone for a pre-flight experience.

A café-bar that sets the tone for a pre-flight experience. The Sipping Lounge: A calm space designed for downtime or conversations.

A calm space designed for downtime or conversations. Subway Diner: Retro-inspired energy with live counters and a playful, high-energy environment.

Retro-inspired energy with live counters and a playful, high-energy environment. The Amphizone: A modern amphitheatre for screenings, pop-ups, and spontaneous gatherings, turning wait time into shared experiences.

Gate Z is structured around distinct zones, each offering a unique vibe. Photo: X

Each zone is crafted to meet the changing needs of modern travellers, whether they want to unwind, network, or simply soak in the atmosphere.

Airports are increasingly becoming lifestyle spaces where design, technology and community come together. Photo: X

A Collaborative Spirit Behind The Name

The name Gate Z emerged from a nationwide contest inviting students, designers and young professionals to contribute ideas. This co-creation process reflects the lounge's values of inclusivity and community.

With Gate Z, BLR Airport proves that waiting for a flight does not have to be dull. It is about connection, comfort, and culture, offering a space that resonates with the lifestyle and expectations of modern travellers, no matter their age.