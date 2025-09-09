Eurogrip Tread Talks 2025: Real-World Tyre Test Ride From Madurai To Kodaikanal

From Temple Town (Madurai) to Cloud Crown (Kodaikanal), this is a journey that any motorcyclist would savour down to the last bit. Riding from the abode of goddess Meenakshi to the misty hills of Kodaikanal gives you a route perfect for testing a set of tires, consisting of dead straight highways, twisty roads, with unpredictable stretches of dry and rain-drenched tarmac. All of this gave us a chance to understand Eurogrip's Protorq Extreme, Beamer HS+, and Sportorq CR on different motorcycles. While the journey began with us gunning through sun-baked straights, the weather gave us a sudden splash of showers, resulting in testing conditions covering multiple aspects of performance, comfort, and confidence.

Tyres on Trial: Protorq Extreme, Beamer HS+, and Sportorq CR

The range included a tubeless range of tires from the brand, designed for everyday riders in India:

Protorq Extreme - The Protorq Extreme is designed for riders who want sporty performance without compromising durability. It's built for 150cc-350cc bikes, with a dual-compound composition that helps the centre last long but gives you extra grip when leaning into corners with the use of relatively softer materials.

Beamer HS+- The Beamer HS+ is constructed for everyday use, acting as shoes for 100cc-150cc commuters. The treads have been designed to withstand wear and tear inflicted by constant stop-and-go traffic

Sportorq CR- At last, there's the Sportorq CR, aimed at city riders who need quick handling. All of it while maintaining the superior mileage and durability.

First Leg Of Journey: Dry Grip Performance

Starting the ride in sunny and warm weather gave the tires an advantage that they fully used, as they rapidly gave confidence-inspiring grip on the tarmac. So much so that filtering through traffic with constant braking felt secure. This resulted in a ride predictable enough to catch up with the speeding fellow journalists in the rather than the narrow traffic-laden streets. After riding on the roads of the city, the rides on the highways felt planted as the tires were already at optimal temperature. (Protorq Extreme)

While the first impressions had me thinking in favour of the tires, the performance on the mountain roads of Kodaikanal did not disappoint either. The tires held their line tightly and kept sticking through the corners like glue. The Beamer, though, lost the agility that it had while navigating through the traffic.

Descending the Slopes: Wet Grip Test

During the descent on the second day from the mountains, I found myself saddled on a motorcycle equipped with Sportorq CR and Beamer HS+. The rainy descents tested the tires hardest. On wet roads slick with water, leaves, and mud, the tires' tread design performed well at channeling water away. While the ride was stable, at times, under braking, things felt a bit slippery when entering a corner. However, on straight roads, the tire did not face any problems. This justified their design meant for use in an urban setting.

Handling

Handling across different roads was consistently reassuring. The Protorq Extreme carried the sportiness needed for aggressive bends with a stable feel. The Beemer's nimbleness made it a natural in urban stop-and-go traffic, while the Sportorq's ride comfort made it perfect for tackling tricky traffic. High-speed stability, even against crosswinds, helped keep fatigue low, especially on mixed-speed rides often faced by mid-capacity motorcycles.

Comfort

Ride comfort stood out thanks to the tubeless build that smoothed out road imperfections without jolting the rider. However, there were times that the Sportorq felt a bit too hard on bumps. Meanwhile, the Protorq Extreme made a slight noise at high speed, which was hardly disruptive.

Conclusion

Eurogrip's tubeless tires make driving safer and simpler by cutting out the tube, which means fewer sudden flats and easier puncture repairs. Touring their factory gave a real sense of the care that goes into making these tires with compounds designed to handle India's varied climate and roads, plus a smart layered build that keeps them performing well for the long haul (based on the brand's claims).

After putting the Protorq Extreme, Beamer HS+, and Sportorq CR through their paces, it's clear that Indian makers like Eurogrip are stepping up. These tires warm quickly, hold strong in corners, and stay composed on wet roads. Whether you're a daily commuter or a weekend tourer, these tires offer a noticeable upgrade in both safety and ride enjoyment across Indian roads.