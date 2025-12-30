Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor Comparison: Specs, Price And More

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Vulcan S in India, priced at Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a mid-size cruiser, the Vulcan S enters a segment where it rivals the Royal Enfield Super Meteor. Despite a significant price difference between the two motorcycles, they compete closely in terms of engine displacement and their shared focus on the cruiser lifestyle. With this launch, Kawasaki strengthens its presence in India's growing cruiser market, appealing to riders seeking style and comfort.

Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Engine Specs

The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S is powered by the familiar 649cc, liquid-cooled, 2-cylinder DOHC engine with four valves. It produces 44.7 kW (61 PS) at 7,500 rpm and delivers 62.4 Nm of torque at 6,600 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed return transmission featuring an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Kawasaki Vulcan S

In comparison, the Super Meteor 650 is powered by a parallel twin, 4-stroke engine with 648 cc displacement, delivering 46.3 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. It uses Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and pairs with a 6-speed gearbox and wet, multi-plate clutch for smooth shifting with an electric ignition and air-oil cooling.

Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Hardware

The Vulcan S uses a perimeter frame that contributes to its overall design and character. The compact engine and slim frame make the motorcycle narrower around the knees and feet, while forward-set footpegs support a relaxed, cruiser-style riding position. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link swingarm at the rear. Wheel travel measures 130 mm at the front and 80 mm at the rear, ensuring balanced ride quality.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor is based on a tubular spine frame. The Super Meteor 650 comes with upside-down front forks and twin rear shocks that have preload adjustment, providing better control over various terrains. It has a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel, along with wider tires for improved stability. Its braking system includes a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc with a twin-piston floating caliper, also featuring dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor

Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S comes equipped with the brand's ERGO-FIT system, enabling riders to tailor seat, footpeg, and handlebar positions to their body size. This flexibility offers multiple ergonomic configurations for enhanced comfort. The cruiser also incorporates modern LED lighting for improved visibility, while its instrument cluster blends analogue and digital displays, ensuring a balance of classic appeal and contemporary functionality.

On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 offers a Low-Slung Seat. It includes a digital-analog instrument cluster with tripper navigation, an LED headlamp, and a USB charging port.

Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Price

The Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor is available at a starting price of Rs 3.98 lakh (ex-showroom).