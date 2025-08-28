2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S Unveiled With New Colours; Check Details

Kawasaki has recently been working on updating its portfolio, introducing the MY2026 versions of their models. Making efforts in the same direction, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced the latest iteration of the Vulcan S with changes in aesthetics. This follows the unveiling of the updated versions of the other middle-weight bikes of the brand, including models like Ninja 650, Versys 650, and more.

Starting with the appearance, the middle-weight cruiser carries forward the same design but with new paint scheme options. Specifically, the bike now gets a Metallic Graphite Gray with Metallic Spark Black, which is very different compared to the Metallic Graphite Gray paint with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray offered with the MY25 version. Both of these colours are very different from the one offered with the MY24 version in India, i.e., Pearl Matte Sage Green.

Even with the aesthetic changes, the hardware of the bike remains the same as its predecessor. The Kawasaki Vulcan S continues to be based on a high-tensile steel frame. It is suspended on a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and a single-shock at the rear end with preload adjustability. Meanwhile, braking is the responsibility of a dual-piston biting on a 300 mm single-disc at the front and a 250 mm single-disc at the rear.

The sports cruiser seeks power from a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. This unit has been used by the brand on other models, as well. It is tuned to put out 60 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. This power is routed to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. All of this put together gives the bike a curb weight of 229 kg.