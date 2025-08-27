Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 'Trip Teal' Launched In Germany- Costs Over Double Indian Price

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched in India by the end of 2024. Now, the brand has launched a special version of the motorcycle in Germany. This is a limited edition "Trip Teal" colour variant. With a total of 140 units allotted for the country, the bike is available for 5590 Euro, which is equivalent to around Rs 5.68 lakh. This is more than double what it costs in India. Specifically, the prices of the bike start at Rs 2.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Meanwhile, the version with the same paint comes at 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

In terms of appearance, this iteration of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic gets a combination of Turquoise and orange paint. This is complemented by chrome accents and an angled exhaust. To go with this, the bike gets a customised rider seat, touring windshield, touring handlebars, slightly different mirrors, along with brown tones for footrests and shift pads.

The footpegs are centrally located, and the broad handlebars offer an upright riding posture. An auxiliary seat can be added to accommodate a passenger. Features include a gear indicator, a USB-C port, and the TBT navigation system for turn-by-turn instructions. The headlights and turn signals are all LED.

Powering the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is an air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 349 cc. The single-cylinder engine generates 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and produces 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This works in conjunction with a 5-speed transmission.

The engine sits within a double-tube frame. A 41 mm telescopic fork is positioned at the front, while two shock absorbers are used for the rear. For braking, there is a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a 270 mm disc brake at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The 19-inch front and 16-inch rear aluminum spoked wheels come equipped with tubeless whitewall tires.