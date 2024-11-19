Royal Enfield 750 cc Cafe Racer Motorcycle Spied Testing

We expect Royal Enfield's 750 cc range of motorcycles to be launched by 2026

It is no secret that Royal Enfield has multiple motorcycle models that it is testing and a few of them are in advanced stages too. Now for the first time, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, with a café racer styling and twin disc brakes has been spotted testing in and around Chennai, confirming that the manufacturer is indeed working on a bigger 750 cc parallel-twin engine platform. There have been earlier instances of the 750 cc platform being tested on the Interceptor. The test mule seems to be some time away from being ready for production and we suspect it will make its debut at EICMA 2025, followed by a launch at Motoverse 2025 or later.

There are quite a few interesting details that one can notice in the spy photo. The café racer styling along with the full fairing and sporty riding ergonomics, thanks to the clip-on handlebar and rearwards footpegs can be seen clearly. The biggest draw is the twin disc brake setup at the front, which will offer better stopping power and is likely required since the parallel-twin engine will now have more output than the 648 cc unit which makes 47 hp and 52 Nm. Expect the 750 cc motor to make at least 7-10 hp more. The twin exhausts continue to make their presence felt.

Other details include a new circular instrument console which is likely to be the same as the ones seen on the Himalayan 450 and the newly launched Bear 650. The motorcycle is also seen getting alloy wheels and regular telescopic fork up front and shock absorbers at the rear. So far, the test mule doesn't seem to get any exotic tech or cycle parts but that could change on the final production model.

Needless to say, the 750 cc parallel-twin engine platform will spawn a new set of motorcycles that includes the Interceptor and the Himalayan to being with along with the café racer that is seen on test here. Expect the pricing to be more than that of the current 650 cc range.

Source: Rushlane