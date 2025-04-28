2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What Has Changed

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.5 lakh and going up to Rs. 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the motorcycle is not only popular but also one of the best-selling motorcycles from the company and it gets a fair few updates over the outgoing model. We tell you what all has changed and what stays the same on the 2025 RE Hunter 350 because there is a fair bit that gets updated on the new model.

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched In India

Suspension & Ground Clearance

RE says that the Hunter 350 gets a re-calibrated suspension with progressive springs, which claims to make the ride more comfortable than before. Also, the motorcycle now has a 160 mm ground clearance, which is 10 mm more than before, thanks to a slight re-routing of the exhaust.

New Features

The 2025 Hunter 350 gets a new LED headlight, similar to the other RE motorcycles. Then the motorcycle also gets more cushioning for the seat. The Tripper Pod is now standard for top-spec models and there is a standard USD Type-C charging port on offer too.

Gearbox

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 becomes the first 350 cc RE motorcycle to get a slip and assist clutch, along with a lighter clutch feel. The 5-speed gearbox is the same as before.

Three New Colours

There are three new colours on offer - London Red, Tokyo Black & Rio White.

Engine Specifications

There are no changes to the engine specifications and chassis. The motorcycle continues to get a 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 20 hp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Prices

There are no changes to the starting price of the Hunter 350, at Rs. 1.5 lakh. The top-spec models are priced at Rs. 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).