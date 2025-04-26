2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Royal Enfield organized its Hunterhood festival and took the opportunity to launch the 205 iteration of its most-selling bike- the Hunter 350. The 2025 Royal Enfield offers three new colorways and upgraded features and it also claims to raise the bar for what an urban motorcycle can be, with the new model.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Changes

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 retains much of the design statement from its previous iteration. However, it now gets the all-new 2025 Hunter 350 colorways: Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red.

Apart from the colors, the brand has also made a few updates to give it an edge in ergonomy. It has a revised rear suspension setup, LED headlamps, a tripper pod, and type-C USB fast charging for an improved rider experience. Also, the 2025 Hunter 350 gets an increased ground clearance by 10mm.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine, Powertrain

The 2025 update of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 borrows the same power unit, as seen on its previous model. It has a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, J-series engine, matted with a 5-speed gearbox that is capable of shooting a peak power and torque output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, respectively.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants, Price

The bookings for the 2025 Hunter 350 have been started and the deliveries will commence shortly. It has three variants in the catalog, namely- Factory Black, - Rio White, and Dapper Grey, and Tokyo Black, London Red, and Rebel Blue, that are available between the price range of Rs 1,49,900 - Rs 1,81,750.