US Millionaire Killed By "Black Death" Buffalo He Was Trying To Hunt On African Safari

A millionaire American trophy hunter was gored to death by a Cape buffalo during a hunting trip in South Africa, Metro reported. Asher Watkins, 52, was pursuing a 1.3-tonne Cape buffalo bull in the 50,000-acre Bambisana concession on Sunday when the animal charged at him at 35mph. Mr Watkins, who amassed his wealth trading ranches in the US, was on a 7,500-pound guided hunting safari with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris, tracking the 200-stone buffalo through the bush.

The buffalo's sudden attack on the hunters remains unexplained. However, locals call the Cape buffalo "Black Death" due to its deadly reputation, responsible for around 200 human deaths annually, making it a more significant threat to game hunters than lions, rhinos, or crocodiles.

The safari website describes the animal as "the most dangerous to pursue in Africa." It further reads, "No species on the planet has a more fearsome reputation than a Cape Buffalo. Responsible for several deaths and many injuries to hunters each year. The buffalo is regarded as the most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa. Buffalo hunting is thrilling and exhilarating, and at the top of every hunter's wish list. Crafty and belligerent, he seeks refuge in thickets when wounded or when danger approaches. Buffalo are known to charge unprovoked, so prepare for the worst."

Mr Watkins' family, including his mother Gwen, stepfather, and brother Amon, were waiting for him at the safari lodge when the incident occurred.

Hunter Hans Vermaak told The Sun: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA. On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo. He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved ones."

"We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss," Mr Vermaak concluded.

Notably, Asher Watkins built his fortune with the Texas-based Watkins Ranch Group, selling luxury ranches worth up to 30 million pounds. He was affiliated with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and was a member of the Dallas Safari Club. He was also known for his extensive collection of high-end hunting rifles.

His social media page reveals his passion for hunting and wildlife preservation, featuring photos of him with trophies, including mountain lions and deer.