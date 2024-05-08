US Boy, 9, Offered Last Dollar To Man He Thought Was 'Homeless', This Happened Next

The boy wasn't looking for a reward when he gave up his only dollar. (Representative pic)

A 9-year-old boy in the United States made the world a little brighter after he gave his only dollar to a man he thought was homeless, the New York Post reported. Kelvin Ellis Jr. made the generous offering last month after spotting the dishevelled-looking businessman standing outside a coffee shop in Louisiana. The man was in pyjamas and had his eyes closed. However, it turned out the man wasn't homeless. He was a local sporting goods store owner Matt Busbice, who built and sold several outdoor companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The incident occurred when Matt Busbice hurried out of his apartment early in the morning in March after hearing a fire alarm. While he was outside his building, he stopped for a coffee and morning prayers. "And I started to slowly open my eyes, and there's a kid coming at me, about my height," the 42-year-old said, per the Post.

Mr Busbice noticed that the young boy had a clenched fist and prepared himself for a confrontation. But when the 9-year-old opened his fist, he revealed a single bill, which he earned for getting good grades.

Despite the fact that it was all the money the young boy had, he wanted to pass it on to someone who he thought was in need. "I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity," Kelvin said.

Ms Busbice was so touched by Kevin's gesture that he treated the 9-year-old to a snack and got in touch with his father, before inviting him to a generous shopping spree at his sporting goods store. He then gave Kevin 40 seconds to pick out whatever he wanted from the store, including a new bike.

While the shipping spree made Kevin's day, he said he wasn't looking for a reward when he gave up his only dollar. "Joy, because I helped someone," Kelvin said. "Give something away, and you feel like you've got a lot of things from it," he added.

Kelvin's generous gesture has inspired Ms Busbice, who said the boy restored his faith in humanity. "If you give, you're actually going to get more out of that," he said.