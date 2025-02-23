Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Moves His Office Into Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Shares Video

Bryan Johnson, the entrepreneur and "age-reversal" millionaire, has been making waves on social media with his unconventional lifestyle choices and opinions. Recently, he relocated his office to his hyperbaric oxygen chamber and shared a video of the same on X. The viral clip captures Mr Johnson inside the chamber, working on his computer while wearing an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose.

"Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber," the caption of the video read.

In another tweet, he explained what hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) means. Notably, HBOT is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber.

"The increased pressure enhances the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen, boosting oxygen levels throughout the body. The therapy aims to promote rejuvenation by increasing oxygen concentration in tissues, supporting healing, cellular repair, and vascularization" the millionaire wrote.

Mr Johnson's unusual workspace sparked widespread curiosity and scepticism, with his social media post generating a flurry of questions and doubts about the effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

One user wrote, "I thought electronics are not allowed in hyperbaric chambers because of fire risk?"

Another commented, "Bro is wasting life trying to live. Play God all you want. Optimize to the fullest degree - you're still gonna die. Embrace that fact and enjoy life because what you're doing isn't living, it's some weird obsession."

A third said, "A hot laptop plus oxygen-rich high-pressure air is explosive. Maybe even illegal."

Last week, he injected himself with ketamine, a horse tranquillizer, and monitored his brain activity for 15 days to investigate its effects. The entrepreneur described the effects of the anaesthetic on his brain activity, stating that the patterns became "completely scrambled" after administration.

Notably, the tech entrepreneur has gained attention for his lavish spending on experimental "de-ageing" treatments, aiming to reverse his biological clock. The 47-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.