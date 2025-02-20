Anti-Ageing Millionaire Injects Himself With Horse Tranquilizer: "Completely Scrambled My Brain"

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur renowned for his anti-ageing endeavours, has disclosed the details of his latest self-experiment. Building on his previous experiences with plasma exchanges and stem cell injections, Mr Johnson took an unusual step by injecting himself with ketamine, a horse tranquillizer, and monitored his brain activity for 15 days to investigate its effects. The entrepreneur described the effects of the anaesthetic on his brain activity, stating that the patterns became "completely scrambled" after administration.

"I injected the horse tranquilizer Ketamine and tracked my brain data for 15 days. It completely scrambled my brain. In a world-first, we answered the question 'What happens to the brain before, during, and after ketamine treatment?' We also discovered how long it took for my brain to return to 'normal'. The results surprised me,"

Mr Johnson analysed and compared his brain activity before and after administering ketamine using Kernel Flow, a brain-computer interface technology developed by his company. Before taking ketamine, his brain activity exhibited rigid and predictable patterns. In contrast, after ketamine ingestion, his brain activity became highly adaptable and unpredictable. By the third day following the experiment, his brain activity gradually returned to its baseline state, signalling the closure of the "therapeutic window."

Describing the effects, he wrote, "After ketamine, my brain's activity patterns were completely scrambled. Instead of predictable routes between major hubs, traffic was rerouted to smaller, less-used airports across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. This means brain activity that was once rigidly structured became more flexible and varied, potentially unlocking new connections and ways of thinking."

Notably, Mr Johnson has gained attention for his lavish spending on experimental "de-ageing" treatments, aiming to reverse his biological clock. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.