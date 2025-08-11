2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey Variant Launched At Rs 1.77 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched a new colourway for the 2025 Hunter 350 - Graphite Grey. This addition elevates the mid variant to three distinctive hues, complementing the existing Rio White and Dapper Grey, and bringing the Hunter 350's total colour options to seven. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey has been launched at Rs 1,76,750. Customers can discover and place an order for the 2025 Hunter 350 Graphite Grey at the nearest Royal Enfield store, via the Royal Enfield App, or the company website.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey: Styling

The overall design of the 2025 Hunter 350 remains the same. However, this new variant adds a new color to the palette. The new Graphite Grey is designed with a matt finish and streamlined form, offering a modern yet minimalistic look. The motorcycle is further complemented by neon yellow accents across the machine, inspired by street graffiti art.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey: Features

Like the other models, the 2025 Hunter 350 gets features like LED headlamps, tripper pod, and Type-C USB fast charging for an improved rider experience. Also, with the new update earlier this year, the brand has increased the ground clearance by 10 mm.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey: Specs

The 2025 Hunter 350 is powered by Royal Enfield's dynamic 349cc J-series engine, as seen on the other Hunter variants. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is capable of propelling a peak power and torque output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, respectively.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey: Price And Other Variants

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350's Graphite Grey has been launched at Rs 1,76,750 (ex-showroom). It has six other color variants, namely- Tokyo Black, London Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Grey, Rio White, and Factory Black, available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).