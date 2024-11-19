Motoverse 2024: What To Expect From Royal Enfield

Expect a lot of launches and new reveals from Royal Enfield at Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield's annual motorcycle festival, Motoverse, will be held from November 22-24, in Goa and like every year, apart from a variety of musical performances, delectable food and all sorts of fun and games, the fest will have a few motorcycle displays and launches, from the line-up that was showcased at EICMA 2024 and a couple of new motorcycles that will make their debut too. So, what all can you expect in terms of new motorcycles from this year's edition of Motoverse, here's everything on that and much more.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 made its global debut at EICMA 2024. It is the sixth motorcycle to be built on the 648 cc parallel-twin platform after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and the Bear 650. As the name suggests, the Classic 650 has a typical RE modern classic design, similar to that of the Classic 350, with the round headlight and nacelle, rounded fenders, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and a single-piece seat. There will be a pillion seat on offer as an optional accessory. The Classic 650 shares most of its underpinnings and componentry with the Shotgun 650. It will be showcased at Motoverse and we expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.

Royal Enfield Bear 650

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a purpose-built scrambler, and is underpinned by the same 650 cc platform as the Interceptor 650. The engine and chassis are the same as that of the Interceptor 650, but the suspension and the wheels are different. The look and feel of the motorcycle is that of the old scramblers from the '60s when road-going motorcycles were stripped to their essentials. The prices have already been announced and it is the first time that the Bear 650 will be showcased in India.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The Goan Classic is a bobber-style variant of the Classic 350, with old-school design and whitewall tyres. It will get a few styling updates over the Classic 350 and new colours too. It will have the same J-series platform and 350 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as seen on the other 350 cc motorcycles from RE.

Royal Enfield Scram 440

Yes, Royal Enfield is all set to unveil the Scram 440 at Motoverse. Ever since its launch, the Scram 411 has had a tepid response but RE hopes to change that with the Scram 440. Expect the new scrambler to get subtle design updates and a bored-out version of the 411 cc long-stroke engine that does duty on the current Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Lastly, but not in the least, Royal Enfield will have the Flying Flea C6 on display at Motoverse 2024. Going forward, the Flying Flea brand will be exclusive to all electric two-wheelers from RE. The Flying Flea C6 takes inspiration from original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, which was purpose-built for use during WWII when these machines were airdropped via parachute to provide lightweight and easy-to-use mobility across different terrain. The Flying Flea C6 is expected to hit the roads in late 2025 or early 2026.